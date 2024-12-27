Watchdog searching for police officer who shot and killed a man in Soweto

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating a second murder case involving a police officer.
The watchdog's spokesperson Lizzy Suping said a police constable is being sought after allegedly shooting and killing a 35-year-old man in Protea Glen, Soweto, on Thursday.
Suping said eyewitnesses said the victim was in his home when he was called by the constable, asking him to come outside.
“According to eye witnesses, the deceased was home watching a soccer match with his brother when he received a call to come outside.
“He was allegedly shot by the caller who was in full police uniform. After the incident, the accused officer allegedly fled the scene in a silver Toyota Etios,” said Suping.
She said the victim was declared dead at the scene.
“He had a gunshot wound on his chest. A bullet and cartridge were found at the crime scene,” said Suping.
It has been confirmed that the officer attached to the Railway Protection and Security Services was scheduled to report for night duty at Park Station, Johannesburg, on the day of the incident but never showed up.
In another incident being investigated by the directorate, a police officer is in hospital under police guard after he shot and killed his girlfriend, a crime prevention warden.
According to the incident report at Eldorado Park police station, the sergeant had gone to visit his girlfriend, Chesnay Patricia Keppler, 22, who was off-duty at the time.
It was reported the sergeant was under the influence of alcohol while on duty with a constable. The sergeant allegedly forced Keppler into the police vehicle while two friends and her mother came outside during the commotion.
The officer allegedly assaulted Keppler and her friends, but the women managed to overpower him and ran back into the house ,where they locked themselves inside.
The sergeant allegedly took his service pistol and went back to the yard, where he fired shots through a kitchen window, hitting his girlfriend.
He then allegedly fled the scene.
Keppler was taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.
Suping said the officer allegedly shot himself when he was about to get arrested.
“He is in hospital under police guard. The officer is facing a murder charge and will make his first appearance at the Protea magistrate's court on December 30.”
Gauteng acting premier, Lebogang Maile, is expected to visit Eldorado Park police station and Keppler's family on Saturday.
"I am deeply disturbed by the senseless killing of our dedicated traffic warden. As the Gauteng provincial government, we condemn all forms of violence, especially against women. We will work tirelessly to ensure justice is served and support is provided to the affected family and community," said Maile.
SowetanLIVE
