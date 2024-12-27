News

Man, 28, arrested for statutory rape of 13-year-old who gave birth on Christmas Day

27 December 2024 - 09:22
Koena Mashale Journalist
A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly impregnating a 13-year-old girl.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl who gave birth to a baby boy on Christmas Day. 

Police said the two met at a shopping complex in January where they began communicating until they became intimate in May. 

Limpopo police spokesperson, Brig Hlulani Mashaba, said the girl only revealed the intimacy to her aunt after experiencing complications. 

“Later in November, medical tests confirmed she was eight months pregnant, thus ultimately giving birth to a baby boy on Christmas Day.   

“The police were informed about the incident and a statutory rape case was registered for further investigations,” said Mashaba. 

She said the man was arrested on Thursday.

Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba has welcomed the arrest. 

“We thank [police] for their swift response when we reported the case. Let’s set an example,” she said. 

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has also welcomed the arrest.  

The man is expected to appear in the Seshego magistrate's court soon.

SowetanLIVE

