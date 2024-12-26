More than 500 babies born on Christmas Day, 13-year-old among five new teenage moms

“The department will walk side by side with the new mothers as they embark on this incredible journey of motherhood. This includes ensuring their babies are up to date with immunisation to protect them against vaccine-preventable childhood diseases such as measles and polio,” Mohale said.
The province with the highest number of births was Gauteng which recorded 184 Christmas babies, comprising 105 boys and 79 girls. The Eastern Cape followed with 104 babies — 57 boys and 47 girls.
Limpopo recorded 84 births — 44 boys and 40 girls — North West recorded 50 births while KwaZulu-Natal reported the birth of 21 boys and 26 girls, totalling 47 Christmas babies.
Mpumalanga recorded 34 births (20 boys and 14 girls), the Northern Cape recorded 30 births (14 boys and 16 girls). the Free State 24 births (15 boys and nine girls) and the Western Cape welcomed 18 babies (eight boys and 10 girls).
“Mothers who subscribed to MomConnect, a free text-based programme, are urged to remain active to benefit from crucial health information and support meant for pregnant women and new mothers, including information about caring for newborns. Some messages cover newborn care, breastfeeding, immunisation, and appointment reminders. To join MomConnect, you dial 134550*2# on your phone or send 'join' on WhatsApp to 079 631 2456,” the department said.
Mohale said the figures were expected to change as births occurring later on Christmas Day were reported.
