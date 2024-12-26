Spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said in June 2023, Ramaphosa had promised that a new water system, managed by Magalies Water, would be operational within six months to ensure clean drinking water by the end of December 2023.
“This promise was not kept,” Ndhlela said.
The timeline was then moved from September to October this year, but these deadlines “came and went without resolution”, Ndhlela said.
“The latest commitment from the president and the Tshwane coalition [government] is now set for the end of December, which, based on the government’s track record, is bound to fail yet again.”
He said the Tshwane mayor had made “reckless” statements to “score cheap political points” while endangering lives in a community mourning the loss of 27 people to waterborne illnesses.
The party intends to write to parliament’s portfolio committee on water and sanitation, the Gauteng provincial legislature and the Tshwane council to demand accountability for the “lies perpetuated against the people of Hammanskraal”, Ndhlela said.
“The MK Party remains steadfast in its commitment to the people of Hammanskraal and will continue to demand urgent action, not more excuses, from those responsible for delivering essential services. This failing government must be reminded that access to clean water is a fundamental human right, not a privilege.”
TimesLIVE
MK Party says Tshwane mayor and president spreading 'lies' about Hammanskraal water
The party said it would be writing to parliament, the Gauteng legislature and Tshwane council to demand accountability on 'misinformation' that residents will get clean drinking water by the end of the year.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
The MK Party (MKP) will be writing to parliament, Gauteng legislature and the Tshwane council to demand accountability for the “lies” that Hammanskraal would soon receive clean drinking water.
On Tuesday, the City of Tshwane, in partnership with the department of water & sanitation, announced significant progress in the project to provide clean water to Hammanskraal residents.
This after the government announced interventions to address water issues in Hammanskraal last year when President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the area after 40 people died in a cholera outbreak in June last year.
Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya said on Tuesday that community members in Mandela village, Marokolong, Ramotse, Kekana Gardens, Kudube Unit 9, Babelegi Industrial and Bridgeview informal settlement would soon receive clean potable water.
She said final tests were being conducted on the Klipdrift Waste Water Treatment Plant, a R750m project installed while the Rooiwall Waste Water Treatment Plant was being repaired. Once completed, an announcement would be made on when water would be safe to drink.
According to the MK Party, the Tshwane mayor and presidency have spread misinformation about the safety of Hammanskraal water while knowing drinking it would endanger the lives of residents.
Spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said in June 2023, Ramaphosa had promised that a new water system, managed by Magalies Water, would be operational within six months to ensure clean drinking water by the end of December 2023.
“This promise was not kept,” Ndhlela said.
The timeline was then moved from September to October this year, but these deadlines “came and went without resolution”, Ndhlela said.
“The latest commitment from the president and the Tshwane coalition [government] is now set for the end of December, which, based on the government’s track record, is bound to fail yet again.”
He said the Tshwane mayor had made “reckless” statements to “score cheap political points” while endangering lives in a community mourning the loss of 27 people to waterborne illnesses.
The party intends to write to parliament’s portfolio committee on water and sanitation, the Gauteng provincial legislature and the Tshwane council to demand accountability for the “lies perpetuated against the people of Hammanskraal”, Ndhlela said.
“The MK Party remains steadfast in its commitment to the people of Hammanskraal and will continue to demand urgent action, not more excuses, from those responsible for delivering essential services. This failing government must be reminded that access to clean water is a fundamental human right, not a privilege.”
TimesLIVE
Parts of Hammanskraal to get clean drinking water by end of December - authorities
More delays: Drinking water still a pipe dream for Hammanskraal residents
Nurses, patients fetch water from tanks as taps turn dry at a hospital in Hammanskraal
Jubilee Hospital focuses on emergency surgeries only due to water challenges
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos