News

Body of man who went missing while fishing recovered at Hartbeespoort Dam

26 December 2024 - 09:17
Police divers, assisted by NSRI Hartbeespoort Dam and the strategic rescue unit, recovered the body. File photo.
Police divers, assisted by NSRI Hartbeespoort Dam and the strategic rescue unit, recovered the body. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

The body of a man who went missing on Tuesday afternoon while fishing in Hartbeespoort Dam was recovered on Wednesday. 

Police divers, assisted by the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Hartbeespoort Dam and strategic rescue unit (SRU)located the body. 

Arthur Crewe, NSRI Hartbeespoort Dam station commander, said at 4.14pm on Tuesday the dam duty crew were activated after reports of a man missing in among hyacinth while fishing from a canoe in the vicinity of Kosmos. 

The NSRI rescue craft Sea Legs was launched and rescue swimmers, the SRU and police responded.

“An extensive search operation revealed no signs of the local adult man, believed to be from Malawi, and the police water policing and diving services) were activated and joined the search operation,” said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon.

He said on Wednesday at 10.30am rescue operators located and recovered the body from the water. 

The body was taken into the care of police and government health forensic pathology services. 

Lambinon said: “Police have opened an Inquest docket. Condolences are conveyed to the family and friends of the deceased man.” 

TimesLIVE

Two-year-old toddler’s body found in river near Hartbeespoort Dam

The body of a two-year-old boy missing since Thursday has been found in a river near Hartbeespoort Dam.
News
4 days ago

Injured adults, children rescued in charter barge drama on Hartbeespoort Dam

Hartbeespoort Dam was the scene of a dramatic rescue when a charter barge with about 100 people on board got into distress on Saturday evening and ...
News
2 months ago

Police retrieve body of missing man from Hartbeespoort Dam

After nearly 48 hours of searching police divers on Monday found the body of a man who jumped from a boat into the Hartbeespoort Dam at the weekend.
News
9 months ago

Fish deaths at Hartbeespoort Dam caused by lack of oxygen, probe shows

Investigations by the department of water & sanitation have found that the deaths of fish at Hartbeespoort Dam on April 11 were due to extremely low ...
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

DBE Minister, Siviwe Gwarube to address commencement of BELA Act recommendations
ANC briefing on full implementation of the BELA bill