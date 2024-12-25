News

Tshwane metro officer killed in her home, allegedly by her partner

25 December 2024 - 13:10
A TMPD cop was allegedly killed by her partner on Tuesday. File photo.
Image: 123RF

A Tshwane metro police department (TMPD) officer was allegedly fatally shot by her partner on Tuesday. 

TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said the woman was shot at her home in Lotus Gardens in Pretoria West. 

It was established the suspect fled the scene using the victim's vehicle and headed to Limpopo, where he was later apprehended.

“The details leading to this tragedy are unknown and the case is being investigated by the police,” he said. 

Mahamba said the identity of the woman could not be disclosed until they are certain her family have been formally notified. 

TMPD acting chief of police, deputy commissioner Nomsa Nhlapo, extended her sympathy to the victim's family, friends, and colleagues.

The details of the memorial and funeral services will be communicated in due course.

TimesLIVE

