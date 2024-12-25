Tragedy struck at Camps Bay beach on Monday when two young girls were involved in a drowning incident, leaving one dead and the other fighting for her life in hospital.
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said crew members and the City of Cape Town (CoCT) water rescue network were activated at 3.23pm after reports from lifeguards at the Camps Bay tidal pool of cardiopulmonary resuscitation efforts (CPR) on two children.
“Lifeguards recovered the two girls from the water and found them unresponsive. The lifeguards commenced CPR while the alarm was raised. Emergency medical services, including community medics, Taurus Medical and Netcare 911 ambulance services, CoCT law enforcement and police responded,” said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon.
“NSRI Bakoven crew stood down after it was confirmed by on-scene commanders that emergency medical services were at the scene, with authorities assisting the CoCT lifeguards.
“Law enforcement officers arrived and during CPR efforts, they were able to restore cardiovascular circulation to both children.”
The 12-year-old girl was transported to a nearby hospital and the 13-year-old girl was airlifted in critical condition. Despite efforts to save her life, she was declared deceased.
“ It appears a group of children from Khayelitsha, at the beach with carers, were swimming in the tidal pool when the two girls were discovered to be floating in the water unresponsive,” said Lambinon.
TimesLIVE
Drowning incident at Camps Bay: One child dead, another in recovery
Image: 123RF
