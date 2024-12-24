News

Woman arrested after body discovered during kidnapped businessman's rescue in Sebokeng

24 December 2024 - 10:52
Koena Mashale Journalist
Stock photo.
Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/nichcha1911

A Pakistani businessman who was kidnapped in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, more than two months ago has been rescued by the police.

Sebokeng police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk said a 46-year-old woman was arrested for murder and kidnapping on Monday.

This after a body was found on the premises where the businessman was rescued from.

"According to a preliminary report, three African males driving a BMW X5 kidnapped the businessman in Lenasia just over two months ago. Ransom was immediately demanded for the release of the kidnapped victim," said Van Wyk.

The body of an unidentified African male was also found at this premises. A female suspect was subsequently arrested at the scene.
Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk

"Following extensive investigation, the SAPS' kidnapping team joined by members from crime intelligence, Gauteng hostage and negotiation team, Germiston Hawks, Sedibeng search and rescue, SAPS Lenasia and SAPS Evaton operationalised information they obtained on the location of the suspects in Sebokeng.

"A search of the identified property led the team to find the victim [businessman] in one of the rooms. The body of an unidentified African male was also found at this premises. A female suspect was subsequently arrested at the scene."

She said police recovered two cellphones from the scene which will form part of investigations.

"More arrests are expected," said Van Wyk.

"Communities are urged to immediately report to their nearest police station or call the SAPS Crime Stop hotline number 08600 10111 if any of their relatives or friends fall victim to kidnappers."

SowetanLIVE

