A phased approach has been adopted to address the long-standing water crisis in Hammanskraal, Tshwane, with clean drinking water expected to be fully supplied to all areas by mid-2025.
In a joint statement, the department of water and sanitation, office of Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya, and Magalies Water, said water would be provided to Hammanskraal residents in stages between end of December and June 2025.
They said the first module of the package plant was completed in October despite delays caused by hard rock ground conditions.
“It will supply 12.5 megalitres of potable water into City of Tshwane’s reticulation network in Hammanskraal. This will enable piped clean drinking water to be supplied to the following areas: Mandela Village, Marokolong, Ramotse, Kekana Gardens (Steve Bikoville) and Babelegi Industrial which are in ward 49, 73,74 and 75.
"The remaining modules are due to be completed in March 2025, April 2025 and June 2025, respectively. Once the other modules have been completed, all areas of Hammanskraal will then be supplied with piped water from the package plant."
Hammanskraal’s water crisis led to a cholera outbreak in June 2023 that claimed about 40 lives, the statement read.
Parts of Hammanskraal to get clean drinking water by end of December - authorities
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
This prompted government interventions, including the repair and upgrading of Rooiwal to address sewage pollution into the Apies River and construction of a R750m package plant at Klipdrift water treatment works.
Once fully operational, the plant will provide 50 million litres of treated water to Hammanskraal.
"A phased approach has been adopted for the provision of piped clean drinking water from the package plant to Hammanskraal. As part of this phased approach, the areas closer to the water distribution storage point will be the first to receive supply. This means that not everyone will get water at the same time, but all areas of Hammanskraal will have piped clean drinking water ultimately."
Area expected to get water by end of December include, Mandela Village, Marokolong, Babelegi Industrial and Bridgeview informal settlement.
The city said it had also accelerated the registration of indigent residents and addressed billing concerns through outreach programs.
“Among the work done by the city is the auditing of water meters, which will measure the amount of water used by households and businesses in order for the city to calculate a reliable water bill.
"The City is currently replacing faulty meters. This exercise will have no cost implications to those customers with such meters. Once the residents start receiving clean drinking water, they will be expected to pay for the water consumed as Magalies Water will bill the City for the water supplied from the package plant."
