Lebombo border runs smoothly, except for trucks, while protests intensify in Mozambique
Border Management Authority says it is safe for travellers to enter at the post
Image: Thulani Mbele
The Lebombo border post continues to operate smoothly for normal travellers but renewed protests on the Mozambican side remain a threat to trucks, particularly those carrying minerals, the Border Management Authority (BMA) says.
On Monday, Mozambique’s Constitutional Council finally gave its order on the disputed electoral process, confirming the ruling party Frelimo had won the October elections.
Frelimo's win sparked protests and demonstrations across the country after organisations, opposition parties and election observers noted irregularities and rigging of the electoral process.
The court’s ruling kick-started more protests in Mozambique. This time, however, they have not had a significant effect on the Lebombo border post in Mpumalanga as travellers continue to be processed with ease.
BMA commissioner Michael Masiapato said officials at the Ressano Garcia port of entry in Mozambique confirmed there was no threat to the port itself from their side and it would continue to receive people processed from SA.
“In the past 24 hours, we have been able to process about 10,000 people. Around 8,000 were exiting SA into Mozambique and about 2,000 were returning to SA. The process continued overnight and we didn’t get any indication there is a threat to the port operation,” Masiapato said.
In Mozambique, protests have turned violent with Frelimo’s office in Beira set alight, the wall to Maputo’s airport slightly damaged to block the road, and protesters invading a police station in Nampula. In some videos circulating, civilians are seen carrying rifles.
Masiapato said while they continue to process those who want to enter Mozambique, trucks were at the most risk due to the protests.
“Most of the cargo has started leaving the corridor because the threat to cargo is more serious. Overnight, we processed about 100 trucks that moved in. Most were general cargo trucks and not those with minerals.
“The way the protesters are managing the activity in terms of the corridor, it is clear the biggest threat is cargo, particularly mineral cargo. We had to stop the movement of cargo primarily because the corridor towards Maputo harbour is very unstable.”
TimesLIVE
