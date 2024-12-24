Here are key warning signs:
SowetanLIVE
How to identify if you’re binge drinking over the holidays
'Paying attention to specific behaviours can help'
Image: 123RF
December holidays are a time to relax and catch up with relatives you may have not seen in months.
However, for many, the holidays come with a lot of pressure. Be it financial or trying to find balance between work, rest and spending quality time with your family. It can be a lot.
Pressure often leads people to hit the bottle - sometimes, one too many.
“The holiday season is filled with celebrations, gatherings, and often more drinking than usual. For many, a glass of wine or a cocktail is simply part of the festivities. But for some, holiday drinking can slip into overindulgence, leading to habits that may stick around long after the season ends,” says Affinity Health CEO Murray Hewlett.
“Holiday drinking often increases due to stress, more frequent social gatherings, and a relaxed ‘holiday spirit’ that encourages indulgence. According to Stats SA, the holiday period sees a marked increase in alcohol-related accidents and incidents.
“Recognising the signs of problems with drinking earlier can make a big difference in preventing long-term health consequences.”
So, what makes holiday drinking different?
“The holiday season’s unique social and emotional pressures can make it challenging to recognise when drinking becomes excessive. The combination of family stress, work pressures, and social gatherings can contribute to what is often called binge drinking, defined as consuming large quantities of alcohol in a short time.
“The festive environment may make recognising the warning signs of problematic drinking harder. However, paying attention to specific behaviours can help.”
Here are key warning signs:
Drinking more than intended: If you often plan to have one or two drinks but feel you must continue to a certain point, this may indicate a problem;
Drinking to cope with stress: Many people turn to alcohol as a way to relax or take the edge off during the holidays, but relying on alcohol for stress relief can be a sign of misuse;
Increased tolerance: If it takes more drinks to feel the effects of alcohol, this could signal developing tolerance, which is often a step towards dependence;
Skipping responsibilities: Frequently choosing to attend social gatherings involving drinking over responsibilities such as work, family, or personal commitments may be a sign of escalating alcohol misuse; and
Experiencing withdrawal symptoms: If you feel symptoms such as shakiness, sweating, nausea, or irritability when you haven’t been drinking, this could indicate dependence.
Hewlett says excessive holiday drinking is a concern.
“Alcohol misuse during the holiday season can have both immediate and long-term health effects. From a short-term perspective, increased alcohol consumption can lead to issues including impaired judgment, increased risk of accidents, and even alcohol poisoning.
“Awareness is the first step to managing holiday drinking.”
Here are some tips to help you enjoy social gatherings without overindulging:
Set personal limits: Decide on a limit before drinking and stick to it. If you’re attending multiple events, consider alternating between non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks;
Practice mindful drinking: Pay attention to each drink. Sip slowly, savour the flavours, and try to notice the effects on your body. Mindful drinking can help you stay aware of when you’re reaching your limit;
Have alcohol-free days: Schedule days without alcohol to avoid developing a dependency. This will help your body reset and keep your tolerance levels in check;
Plan activities that don’t centre on drinking: Suggest group activities that don’t involve alcohol, like holiday movie nights or hiking; and
Recognise and manage stress triggers: Holidays can be stressful, and identifying what’s causing stress can prevent the urge to drink. Practice other stress-relief techniques such as breathing exercises, meditation, or physical activity.
If your drinking is out of control or you know someone who needs help, Hewlett urges that you contact the South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence for treatment programmes.
“Friends and family can play a role, too. If you’re concerned about someone else’s drinking habits, offer to be a supportive resource. Encourage them to seek help if they show signs of problematic drinking. If you notice signs of alcohol misuse or dependence, don’t hesitate to seek professional support.
“Warning signs that may indicate a need for intervention include an inability to control drinking, experiencing withdrawal symptoms, or neglecting important responsibilities due to drinking. There are several treatment options available, from counselling to residential programmes, that can provide the necessary tools for managing alcohol use.”
