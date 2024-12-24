The Gauteng government says in-migration from other provinces and countries is placing severe strain on its infrastructure.
The council held an ordinary meeting on December 12 to discuss various issues concerning the work of government, learner admission and school readiness for 2025, integrated festive season law enforcement plan and the state of disaster preparedness for the festive season, among other things.
"The executive council noted that some of the admission challenges include in-migration from other provinces and countries which place severe strain on infrastructure in the province, said provincial government spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga on Tuesday.
Mhaga said the provincial department of education had received 344,890 applications - 165,785 for Grade 1 and 179,105 for Grade 8.
"The 344,890 learners, excluding late applications exceed the total applications for the 2024 academic year by 10,039. The placement progress for the 2025 academic year as at 11 December2024, reflects that 325,858 learners have been placed.
"The period for late applications will be from 11 December 2024 to 27 January 2025. The department has to date provided 3,799 classrooms to schools, increasing the capacity by 142,255 [pupils]. In addition, nine satellite schools [were] created, increased capacity at eight secondary schools and one primary school by 3,899," said Mhaga.
Gauteng government says in-migration contributing to school admission challenges
Image: SAMORN TARAPAN/123rf.com
He said the government has also focused on coordinating disaster preparedness and law enforcement efforts for the festive season.
"There is a coordinated plan in place for unforeseen events that may occur during the season to ensure maximum and efficient utilisation of all resources to prevent and/or minimise injury, diseases and loss of life, protect and preserve infrastructure and nature.
“The current provincial risk profile suggests that some of the common hazards during the summer season are mostly natural, and they are associated with severe thunderstorms (strong winds, hail, heavy rain and lightning). The province is also aware of other natural and man-made hazards that are common during the summer season,” said Mhaga.
Road safety remains a top priority, he said.
The province recorded 1,427 fatalities during the 2023-24 festive season, with pedestrians accounting for nearly 41% of these deaths, he said.
“During this period, the law enforcement agencies will maintain high visibility traffic patrol in critical routes, increase compliance with traffic laws by all categories of road users, detect and prosecute offenders and/or infringers and will have static driven operations on all crime-ridden hotspots,” said Mhaga.
The department of health has also implemented contingency measures to handle increased demand during the holiday season.
Mhaga said over 400 operational vehicles will be available to respond to the public’s emergencies and all 38 community health centres will remain open 24 hours a day.
