Five suspects have been arrested by the Johannesburg metro police for unauthorised borehole drilling and tampering with critical infrastructure at multiple sites in the CBD.
Joburg metro police department spokesperson, Xolani Fihla, said they received information regarding an unauthorised borehole drilling activity in the vicinity of Nugget Street, near the intersection of Main and Fox Streets.
"Upon further investigation, it was established that two additional buildings along Durban and Delvers Streets also had unauthorised borehole drilling conducted without the necessary documentation or approval from the City of Johannesburg,” said Fihla.
"The operator of the drilling truck at the initial site was arrested along with the individuals involved in the drilling at the other two buildings. The five male suspects were detained at the SAPS Johannesburg Central Police Station for tampering with critical infrastructure.
"The JMPD has impounded the drilling equipment used at all three locations. The department is following up on the matter and will take appropriate action against all those involved. The JMPD would like to reiterate that any drilling activity within the City of Johannesburg must be conducted with the necessary permits and approvals. Unauthorised drilling poses significant risks to underground infrastructure, including cables and pipelines."
He said the department was committed to ensuring public safety.
"The JMPD will continue to take action against individuals or entities that violate city ordinances and regulations."
Five people arrested for unauthorised borehole drilling in Joburg CBD
Image: Spplied
Five suspects have been arrested by the Johannesburg metro police for unauthorised borehole drilling and tampering with critical infrastructure at multiple sites in the CBD.
Joburg metro police department spokesperson, Xolani Fihla, said they received information regarding an unauthorised borehole drilling activity in the vicinity of Nugget Street, near the intersection of Main and Fox Streets.
"Upon further investigation, it was established that two additional buildings along Durban and Delvers Streets also had unauthorised borehole drilling conducted without the necessary documentation or approval from the City of Johannesburg,” said Fihla.
"The operator of the drilling truck at the initial site was arrested along with the individuals involved in the drilling at the other two buildings. The five male suspects were detained at the SAPS Johannesburg Central Police Station for tampering with critical infrastructure.
"The JMPD has impounded the drilling equipment used at all three locations. The department is following up on the matter and will take appropriate action against all those involved. The JMPD would like to reiterate that any drilling activity within the City of Johannesburg must be conducted with the necessary permits and approvals. Unauthorised drilling poses significant risks to underground infrastructure, including cables and pipelines."
He said the department was committed to ensuring public safety.
"The JMPD will continue to take action against individuals or entities that violate city ordinances and regulations."
SowetanLIVE
Gift of the Givers borehole strikes water in drought-hit Nelson Mandela Bay
Water tankers bring relief to dry communities
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos