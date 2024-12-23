Over the past three years, the Gauteng emergency medical services' communication centre has received more than 117,000 calls during December, with an average of about 39,000 calls per month.
'Take precautions and think of family': Gauteng residents urged to keep safe during festive season
Provincial mortuaries received more than 980 bodies during 2023 festive season
The 2023 festive season in Gauteng was marked by a significant number of fatalities, with the province’s 11 state mortuaries receiving more than 980 bodies.
The figures reflect the challenges faced by health-care services during this busy period, which was characterised by road accidents, assaults, drownings and other tragic incidents. The recorded causes of death included:
The facility manager of Diepkloof Forensic Pathology Services (FPS), Director Mkhabela, emphasised the importance of being cautious during this time.
“During the festive season we see a lot of bodies coming in due to road accidents, gunshots, assaults and other reasons,” he said.
“It is very important that we think of that reckless behaviour during this period to avoid ending up in the wrong places such as the mortuary. So let's take precautions and think of our family members during this festive season.”
In September this year the parliament's portfolio committee on health revealed there were 3,186 unclaimed bodies in the country’s mortuaries, with 1,527 in KwaZulu-Natal and 526 in the Eastern Cape.
Gauteng MEC for health and wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko assured the public the province is prepared to handle the increased demand. In a statement, she outlined the readiness of health facilities.
“All 11 offices across the five health districts will remain open with a staff complement of 38 pathologists and 30 forensic officers who will be on standby to assist during this busy period,” she said.
Additionally, 65 response vehicles, including newly procured multi-body-carrier vehicles, were put on standby to deal with fatalities as they occurred.
Nkomo-Ralehoko urged the public to follow safety protocols to minimise the loss of life during the holiday season. “We, however, want to plead with the public to heed the public warning messages from government and other entities to minimise the loss of life during this period,” she said.
Emergency medical services also experience a sharp increase in demand during the festive period. Statistics show emergency service calls can rise by as much as 25%, which puts pressure on the health-care system.
Over the past three years, the Gauteng emergency medical services' communication centre has received more than 117,000 calls during December, with an average of about 39,000 calls per month.
Nkomo-Ralehoko said the 38 community health centres in the province operated 24 hours a day during the festive season, ensuring continued access to essential medical care.
The Gauteng department of health also focused on community preparedness, with Nkomo-Ralehoko sharing the success of a First Responder Training initiative.
“In the 2024/25 financial year, we have trained over 3,700 community members across the province as first responders, surpassing our annual target of 2,500,” she said.
This programme, offered through the Lebone College of Emergency Care, equips participants with essential life-saving skills, including:
Nkomo-Ralehoko said the public should take proactive measures for a safe and joyful festive season.
“Let us take these proactive measures to ensure that our celebrations are filled with joy and free from health concerns. Stay vigilant, protect yourself and your loved ones — and enjoy the festivities.”
