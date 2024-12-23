Stormy weather predicted over festive season

Damaging winds and flash flooding are expected across South Africa for much of the remaining part of the year, the SA Weather Service (SAWS) has warned.
Holidaymakers have been urged to use weather warnings for their planning and safety.
The SAWS said apart from the expected marginal clearance across the western Free State and northern and western regions of the Eastern Cape, no major changes are expected on Christmas Eve.
It said the widespread (80%) showers and thundershowers expected across western Limpopo and northern Gauteng could be accompanied by disruptive rain and localised flooding. However, the south-western interior will remain clear of precipitation with partly cloudy and warm conditions, while it will be hot in places in the northern parts of the Northern Cape.
According to the SAWS, on Christmas Day, morning drizzle is expected along the Limpopo and Mpumalanga escarpment regions.
“A notably reduced distribution of showers and thundershowers is anticipated in the afternoon. The weather promises to be sunny and dry, with hot to very hot conditions across most of the Cape provinces, where fire ignition could lead to the spread of veld fires and extensive damage,” SAWS said.
Community members have been advised to report unattended fires immediately.
The weather service said at this stage, weather models suggest that only the North West could experience scattered showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon.
On the Day of Goodwill (Thursday), isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over most parts of South Africa, except for the north-eastern and south-western regions.
“Thunderstorms will be scattered across Gauteng, North West, the Free State as well as over the northern parts of the Northern Cape,” the weather service said.
The continuous flow of moisture from countries north of South Africa will be one reason for the expected showery conditions this week.
A surface high pressure will extend its ridge into eastern South Africa, with a surface trough over the west-central interior.
TimesLIVE
Stormy weather predicted over festive season
Morning drizzle is expected on Christmas Day along the Limpopo and Mpumalanga escarpment regions
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee
