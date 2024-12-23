Seven people have died after a minibus they were traveling in overturned on the N3.
Mpumalanga community safety, security and liaison spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said the crash happened between Villiers and Heidelberg in the early hours of Monday.
"Two people sustained serious injuries while three more occupants were slightly injured. The injured were rushed to the nearby Frankfort Hospital in the Free State. The deceased were all passengers. The indications are that the kombi was traveling from Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal," said Mmusi.
"The cause of the crash remains unclear at the moment, however the investigation is already underway."
Seven people die after their minibus overturns on the N3
Image: Supplied
Seven people have died after a minibus they were traveling in overturned on the N3.
Mpumalanga community safety, security and liaison spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said the crash happened between Villiers and Heidelberg in the early hours of Monday.
"Two people sustained serious injuries while three more occupants were slightly injured. The injured were rushed to the nearby Frankfort Hospital in the Free State. The deceased were all passengers. The indications are that the kombi was traveling from Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal," said Mmusi.
"The cause of the crash remains unclear at the moment, however the investigation is already underway."
MEC for community safety, security and liaison Jackie Macie has urged motorists to be cautious.
"It is deeply saddening to see such an abrupt end to other people's lives when they were supposed to celebrate the holiday season with their loved ones. All road users must always prioritise their lives and that of others by being extremely cautious," said Macie.
SowetanLIVE
Driver arrested after four killed in N2 accident near Port Shepstone
Two people lose their lives in separate accidents in KZN
Five people die in road accident en route to Zimbabwe
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos