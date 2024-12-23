"One of the most respected central defenders our country has ever seen, Masike commanded respect in the South African In paying tribute to Jackie ‘Asinamali’ Masike, the SACP calls for a radical approach towards the development of sports in South Africa.footballing fraternity during his heydays in the 1970s and 1980s, his popularity and influence spilling throughout the African continent notwithstanding the suppressive policies of the apartheid system..." said SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo on Monday.
"In paying tribute to Jackie ‘Asinamali’ Masike, the SACP calls for a radical approach towards the development of sports in South Africa.
"We call for the departments of sports and education, as well as sports development agencies across our country, to reach out to the townships and rural areas to develop sports..."
SACP calls for sports development in honour of Amakhosi legend Masike
Image: Kaizer Chiefs/X
The SA Communist Party has paid tribute to former Kaizer Chiefs legend, Jackie "Asinamali" Masike, by calling for radical approach towards the development of sports in the country.
Masike died on Thursday evening.
