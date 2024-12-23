NSFAS applicants urged to submit outstanding documents ahead of 2025 academic year

Students who have applied for a bursary or a loan with the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) should urgently submit outstanding documents for the 2025 academic year.
Since the opening of 2025 applications on September 20, the NSFAS received 890,599 bursary and 61,271 loan applications from students who need financial assistance.
More than 630,833 bursary and 17,369 loan applicants are provisionally approved for funding.
Applicants who submitted incomplete information are urged to adhere to the application process and complete their application by submitting the following documents:
The NSFAS said: “Applicants must note only applicants who received communication to upload documents must submit such documents. It must be emphasised that for NSFAS to make funding decisions, applicants must ensure the required documents are submitted urgently.
“Furthermore, it must be emphasised students will only receive feedback on their application outcome once all necessary documents and verifications have been concluded.”
