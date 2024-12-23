Five letter boxes, a couple of angel statues and Santa's sleighs and hundreds of Christmas lights line up along Moray Drive in Bryanston, Joburg.
Every now and then motorists stop to take pictures of the colourful spectacle.
Moray Drive is a little-known street of about 40 houses, however, come the festive season the 700m-long street lights up Bryanston and brings in the crowds, especially children.
Danielle Goff aka Mrs Claus, 48, is the brains behind the colourful Christmas decorations she has been doing for 18 years, and her neighbours have been supportive of her. She uses her neighbours' boundary walls to hang various decorations. She powers the lights with solar.
She buys the decoration from her own pocket and also gets donations from other Christmas enthusiasts. She uses her garage and attic to store the items but is running out of space.
It takes her about a month to set up and she usually starts in November ahead of the 947 Ride Joburg to entertain cyclists when they ride past her house.
Mrs Claus lights up Christmas spirit
Street decorations attract many visitors
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Five letter boxes, a couple of angel statues and Santa's sleighs and hundreds of Christmas lights line up along Moray Drive in Bryanston, Joburg.
Every now and then motorists stop to take pictures of the colourful spectacle.
Moray Drive is a little-known street of about 40 houses, however, come the festive season the 700m-long street lights up Bryanston and brings in the crowds, especially children.
Danielle Goff aka Mrs Claus, 48, is the brains behind the colourful Christmas decorations she has been doing for 18 years, and her neighbours have been supportive of her. She uses her neighbours' boundary walls to hang various decorations. She powers the lights with solar.
She buys the decoration from her own pocket and also gets donations from other Christmas enthusiasts. She uses her garage and attic to store the items but is running out of space.
It takes her about a month to set up and she usually starts in November ahead of the 947 Ride Joburg to entertain cyclists when they ride past her house.
"I'm getting older now and I get tired. I always tell myself that 'this year I'm doing it for the last time'. But I love what I do and I see the difference it's making on people's lives and so I keep doing it," she said.
Her letter boxes, where children post their written requests to Father Christmas, are one of her successes. She gets more than 1,000 letters over the festive season and makes sure to read all of them.
"They are heartwarming and the theme this year has been children wishing their granny good health. One of the letters that touched me was of a child whose parents were going through a divorce. The child wanted Father Christmas to help her/him to deal with the pain. I try to help whenever I can but some of them just want Louis Vuitton clothes and holiday trips to the UK which I can't afford," she said laughing.
Amos Hadebe and his wife Nthabi have been donating their boundary wall to Mrs Claus for the past nine years.
"We have young children and they always look forward to this time of the year because of Mrs Claus' decorations. She helps to create memories for children and adults who come and visit our street to take pictures. There are few people who still put up Christmas decorations outside their houses and Mrs Claus is helping to create childhood memories. It's a wonderful gesture and we don't pay anything. The decorations also make it easy for us to direct visitors to our house," said Hadebe.
Outside his house was a letter box, a 2-metre-high Father Christmas chair and angels that illustrate the story of the birth of Jesus Christ in Bethlehem.
For this year, Mrs Claus plans to host a car carnival and a charity event for people of Diepsloot on December 21.
"Joburg becomes a ghost town during the festive season and it's nice when people can just come here and watch the lights with their families," she said.
Mrs Claus can be reached on dailtron@tiscali.co.za
Interesting things to know about Mrs Claus
• She was born in Cape Town and moved to Gauteng when she was 10 years old
• She married her business husband when she was 20 years old and they bought their Bryanston home in 2002
• Her husband introduced the idea of erecting Christmas decor in their yard, which became an attraction for their neighbours and visitors
• Mrs Claus had a healthy competition with Mr P from Douglasdale and when Mr P lost his wife he gave all his lights, Santa slays and other wooden material to Mrs Claus
• A stranger who contacted Mrs Claus on Facebook also donated hundreds of Christmas lights
• Mrs Claus decoration have never been stolen or vandalised even though they aren't guarded
• The only thing she is scared of are strong winds which could damage her decorations.
SowetanLIVE
Santa Claus undaunted by arctic blast, US military assures children
Season’s greetings!
IN PICS | Festive season feels at Durban's light fantastic trail
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos