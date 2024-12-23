News

KZN disaster teams on standby after warning of heavy rains, flooding until Christmas

By TIMESLIVE - 23 December 2024 - 15:23
The SA Weather Service has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in KwaZulu-Natal from Monday until Wednesday.
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee

Disaster management teams are monitoring conditions in KwaZulu-Natal after a level 2 warning of disruptive rains from Monday until Wednesday. 

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Rev Thulasizwe Buthelezi said teams were on standby for disruptive rains as per an alert issued by the SA Weather Service.

According to the warning, the districts of Zululand, uThukela, uMzinyathi, uMgungundlovu, King Cetshwayo and Harry Gwala will experience heavy rains on Monday.

“These conditions could lead to flooding of settlements, roads, and bridges; damage to property and infrastructure; damage to mud-based houses; poor driving conditions; and major disruption of traffic flow due to road and bridge closures or flooding.”

Additionally, a level 2 weather warning has been issued for eThekwini, Harry Gwala, Ugu, uMkhanyakude, King Cetshwayo, uThukela, iLembe and Amajuba for Monday and Tuesday.

“The risk of flooding is high in all these areas due to increased soil saturation from the weekend's heavy rains. Disaster management teams will continue to monitor the weather conditions in these areas.”

Cogta said the Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDMC) will co-ordinate the province’s disaster response in collaboration with stakeholders across the province’s main routes, including the N2, N11, and N3, which are being closely monitored by the PDMC in co-operation with Sanral.

Over the weekend heavy rains coupled with strong winds damaged electricity infrastructure, plunging several communities into darkness.

A 38-year-old man and 18-year-old woman died on Saturday at the Nkanini informal settlement in Cato Manor, eThekwini, when heavy rains caused a retaining wall to collapse onto two informal structures.

TimesLIVE

