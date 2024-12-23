IN PICS | Inside the 62 weddings celebrated at Modise's church
The IPHC mass weddings are held three times a year, during Easter, in September and December
A total of 62 couples walked down the aisle and had their marriages solemnised by His Grace Comforter F.L.G Modise. Of the 62 couples who got married, 8 were polygamous marriages and 54 were first marriages.
The annual mass wedding ceremony took place at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC)'s headquarters in, Zuurbekom on Sunday.