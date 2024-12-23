News

IN PICS | Inside the 62 weddings celebrated at Modise's church

The IPHC mass weddings are held three times a year, during Easter, in September and December

By VELI NHLAPO - 23 December 2024 - 14:30
Comforter F.L.G Modise and Her Grace, MmaSechaba Modise, during the annual mass wedding ceremony at International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) headquarters at Silo in Zuurbekom, Westonaria..
Comforter F.L.G Modise and Her Grace, MmaSechaba Modise, during the annual mass wedding ceremony at International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) headquarters at Silo in Zuurbekom, Westonaria..
Image: Veli Nhlapo

A total of 62 couples walked down the aisle and had their marriages solemnised by His Grace Comforter F.L.G Modise. Of the 62 couples who got married, 8 were polygamous marriages and 54 were first marriages.

The annual mass wedding ceremony took place at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC)'s headquarters in, Zuurbekom on Sunday. 

International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) annual mass wedding ceremony at the church's headquarters in Silo, Zuurbekom on Sunday.
International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) annual mass wedding ceremony at the church's headquarters in Silo, Zuurbekom on Sunday.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) annual mass wedding ceremony at the church's headquarters in Silo, Zuurbekom on Sunday. Photo Veli Nhlapo
International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) annual mass wedding ceremony at the church's headquarters in Silo, Zuurbekom on Sunday. Photo Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
A couple is amongst the 62 who celebrated their wedding at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) annual mass wedding ceremony in Silo, Zuurbekom on Sunday.
A couple is amongst the 62 who celebrated their wedding at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) annual mass wedding ceremony in Silo, Zuurbekom on Sunday.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) annual mass wedding ceremony at the church's headquarters in Silo, Zuurbekom on Sunday.
International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) annual mass wedding ceremony at the church's headquarters in Silo, Zuurbekom on Sunday.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
A bride celebrates her wedding at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) annual mass wedding ceremony in Silo, Zuurbekom on Sunday
A bride celebrates her wedding at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) annual mass wedding ceremony in Silo, Zuurbekom on Sunday
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Congregantsattend the mass wedding at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) annual mass wedding ceremony in Silo, Zuurbekom on Sunday.
Congregantsattend the mass wedding at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) annual mass wedding ceremony in Silo, Zuurbekom on Sunday.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC annual mass wedding ceremony at the church's headquarters in Silo, Zuurbekom on Sunday.
International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC annual mass wedding ceremony at the church's headquarters in Silo, Zuurbekom on Sunday.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
One of the couples that entered into a polygamous marriage at International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) during the annual mass wedding ceremony at the church's headquarters in Silo, Zuurbekom on Sunday.
One of the couples that entered into a polygamous marriage at International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) during the annual mass wedding ceremony at the church's headquarters in Silo, Zuurbekom on Sunday.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC annual mass wedding ceremony at the church's headquarters in Silo, Zuurbekom on Sunday.
International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC annual mass wedding ceremony at the church's headquarters in Silo, Zuurbekom on Sunday.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Bridesmaids celebrate weddings at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) annual mass wedding ceremony at the church's headquarters in Silo, Zuurbekom on Sunday.
Bridesmaids celebrate weddings at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) annual mass wedding ceremony at the church's headquarters in Silo, Zuurbekom on Sunday.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) annual mass wedding ceremony at the church's headquarters in Silo, Zuurbekom on Sunday.
International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) annual mass wedding ceremony at the church's headquarters in Silo, Zuurbekom on Sunday.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC annual mass wedding ceremony at the church's headquarters in Silo, Zuurbekom on Sunday.
International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC annual mass wedding ceremony at the church's headquarters in Silo, Zuurbekom on Sunday.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC annual mass wedding ceremony at the church's headquarters in Silo, Zuurbekom on Sunday.
International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC annual mass wedding ceremony at the church's headquarters in Silo, Zuurbekom on Sunday.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

