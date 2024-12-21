Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube will on Saturday brief the media on the department's implementation of the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the full implementation of the Bela Act on Friday.
DA leader John Steenhuisen said the outcome of the negotiations in the GNU’s clearing house mechanism’s task team is a win-win compromise that enables the Bela Act to be implemented without undermining existing constitutional rights to mother tongue education.
WATCH | Gwarube addresses media on commencement of Bela recommendations
