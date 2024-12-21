‘Gorgeous, legendary' actress Michelle Botes has died

Actress Michelle Botes has died.
Botes, who was widely known for playing Cherel de Villiers in SABC3’s Isidingo, died at the age of 63 on Saturday morning — after a long battle with a rare cancer.
The news was confirmed by Afrikaans Magazine Bruis, which interviewed her a few weeks ago. Botes made her screen debut in 1976, but will be remembered for her roles in Die Swart Kat, Arende, Konings, Torings, Isidingo, and her final part in Binnelanders.
Fellow actor Anton Dekker posted on social media: “I have just heard the terrible news. Gorgeous Michelle Botes, legendary actress, passed away earlier this morning. Rest in peace, dear Michelle.
“Michelle and I walked a very long way together. [We] did theatre together in the 1980s and became a TV couple much later. I will always remember her exuberant laugh, no matter how difficult the situation we found ourselves in [was]. [She was] extremely professional and always in full control of her character and the world around her character.
“I will personally miss you terribly. The world is poorer without you. A pure gem’s sparkle was muted this morning. My deepest and sincerest condolences to your children, Cara and Daniel.”
