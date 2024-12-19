Ntobeko Cele's family says boyfriend had attacked her before

The family of Ntobeko Cele, 25, who was stabbed to death by her partner who posted a video of her body before committing suicide, has expressed its anguish about how the killer's family have depicted them in public.

Sbusiso Ntaka stabbed his fiancee, Cele, on Tuesday.

Nhlonipho Cele, Ntobeko's aunt, accused the killer's father, Sipho Ntaka, of peddling lies in the public domain.

“We had trusted Sbu's father because he is a priest and a sangoma. We don't really know what he is talking about when he says there were DNA tests conducted on the couple’s child,” said Cele. After Ntaka had killed Cele, he had claimed in a video he posted that he was not the father of the child.

She also did not take kindly to allegations that Ntobeko was "a drinker", alleging Ntaka was the one who was a heavy drinker.

“If anything it was the son who drank heavily. Sbu was psychotic but he was undiagnosed,” said Cele.

She said that in May, Ntaka had run over Ntobeko in his vehicle while drunk. “He had claimed he did not see her but that is not true because he had left her dead, lying down. He [Ntaka] had run straight to his parents. We had to phone him later,” said Cele.

Despite the tumultuous relationship, Ntobeko had patched things up with Ntaka.

“In retrospect we made a mistake by not getting Ntaka arrested. Ntobeko had felt this would have made things difficult because there was a child involved and because Sbu was employed in government,” said Cele.