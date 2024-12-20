News

KZN man allegedly stabs his girlfriend and three-year-old son to death, then takes his own life

By Mfundo Mkhize - 20 December 2024 - 12:30
KwaZulu-Natal police on Friday discovered the bodies of a young couple and their child. File photo.
KwaZulu-Natal police on Friday discovered the bodies of a young couple and their child. File photo.
Image: 123RF

KwaZulu-Natal police on Friday discovered the bodies of a young couple and their child in uMgababa on the South Coast.

It is alleged a man, 24, stabbed his girlfriend, 22, and their three-year-old son before taking his own life in the Daganya area.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the bodies were recovered on Friday morning and the incident was believed to have happened late on Thursday night or early Friday morning.

He said when police arrived on the scene the body of a woman was found lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds.

The suspect was found hanging from the roof inside the house. Their identity documents were found on top of the bed. The motive for the killings is unknown.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

Ntobeko Cele's family says boyfriend had attacked her before

The family of Ntobeko Cele, 25, who was stabbed to death by her partner who posted a video of her body before committing suicide, has expressed its ...
News
9 hours ago

Nine life sentences for 36-year-old man for murders and rapes of young girls

A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to nine life terms for the murders and rapes of young girls in Embalenhle, Mpumalanga, between 2016 and 2018.
News
1 day ago

KZN man who allegedly killed girlfriend and posted confession video on social media found dead

KwaZulu-Natal police say a man who fatally stabbed his ex-girlfriend, recorded his murder confession with blood visible on his face and T-shirt and ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Meet the Winner of White Star’s Miss Soweto 2025!
FORTUNER CHALLENGE 2025