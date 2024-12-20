KwaZulu-Natal police on Friday discovered the bodies of a young couple and their child in uMgababa on the South Coast.
It is alleged a man, 24, stabbed his girlfriend, 22, and their three-year-old son before taking his own life in the Daganya area.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the bodies were recovered on Friday morning and the incident was believed to have happened late on Thursday night or early Friday morning.
He said when police arrived on the scene the body of a woman was found lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds.
The suspect was found hanging from the roof inside the house. Their identity documents were found on top of the bed. The motive for the killings is unknown.
This is a developing story
TimesLIVE
KZN man allegedly stabs his girlfriend and three-year-old son to death, then takes his own life
Image: 123RF
KwaZulu-Natal police on Friday discovered the bodies of a young couple and their child in uMgababa on the South Coast.
It is alleged a man, 24, stabbed his girlfriend, 22, and their three-year-old son before taking his own life in the Daganya area.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the bodies were recovered on Friday morning and the incident was believed to have happened late on Thursday night or early Friday morning.
He said when police arrived on the scene the body of a woman was found lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds.
The suspect was found hanging from the roof inside the house. Their identity documents were found on top of the bed. The motive for the killings is unknown.
This is a developing story
TimesLIVE
Ntobeko Cele's family says boyfriend had attacked her before
Nine life sentences for 36-year-old man for murders and rapes of young girls
KZN man who allegedly killed girlfriend and posted confession video on social media found dead
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos