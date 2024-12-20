The IFP's national executive committee has recalled its Amajuba district municipality mayor Prince Ndabuko Zulu in Newcastle.
The party said the decision came after deliberations but did not state the reasons.
“Accordingly, Prince Ndabuko Zulu has tendered his resignation. This decision has been taken in the collective interest of Amajuba district,” said IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa.
The party extended its gratitude to Zulu for his dedicated service and leadership during his tenure.
Deputy mayor Thembelihle Mthembu would assume the role of acting mayor until a new mayor is installed.
“The party’s relevant committees will oversee the process of filling the mayoral vacancy,” it said.
News24 previously reported Zulu “unilaterally” placed municipal manager Mpumelelo Manqele on suspension in a council meeting.
It reported IFP speaker Siphamandla Zulu submitted that no report was tabled before council.
The former was elected in December 2022 when the IFP recalled Vuselwa Bam, who later defected and joined Team Sugar South Africa.
Zulu is said to have demonstrated poor leadership resulting in poor service delivery.
In March the IFP snatched three wards from the ANC during by-elections in Amajuba municipality.
The IFP has been governing Newcastle through a coalition since the 2021 local government election.
The IFP has 22 seats, up from 19, while the ANC has 18, down from 21.
IFP recalls Amajuba district municipal mayor
Image: SUPPLIED
