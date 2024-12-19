SA weather service issues level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms in Joburg

Mulaudzi explained that all thunderstorms produce lightning and are dangerous.
However, he said people can be safe if they follow some simple guidelines:
1. Have a lightning safety plan: Know where you will go for safety and ensure that you have enough time to get there.
2. Postpone activities: Consider postponing activities if thunderstorms are forecast.
3. Monitor the weather: Once outside, look for signs of a developing or approaching thunderstorm, such as towering clouds, darkening skies or flashes of lightning.
4. Get to a safe place: If you hear thunder, even a distant rumble, seek safety immediately. Fully enclosed buildings with wiring and plumbing are best. A hard-topped metal vehicle with the windows closed is also safe. Stay inside until 30 minutes after the last rumble of thunder. Sheds, picnic shelters, tents or covered porches do not protect you from lightning.
5. If you hear thunder, do not use a corded phone (a telephone that has a handset wired to a base unit, which either sits on a table or desk or is wall mounted) except in an emergency: Cordless phones and cellphones are safe to use.
6. Keep away from electrical equipment and plumbing: Lightning will travel through the wiring and plumbing if your building is struck. Do not take a bath or shower, or wash dishes during a storm.
7. Avoid low-lying bridges during a flood.
8. If trapped in a vehicle during a flood, abandon the vehicle and climb to high ground.
9. Do not drive on a road if it is completely covered by water and you cannot see the road surface as you do not know how deep it is or if the road is washed away.
“Our operations teams remain on high alert and will continually monitor low-water bridges and other known flooding hotspots. The teams are always in a state of readiness to go the extra mile to clear roads by cutting trees uprooted by storms while utility services are being activated,” said Mulaudzi.
SowetanLIVE
SA weather service issues level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms in Joburg
Storms pose high risk of flooding in low-lying areas
Image: 123RF/thvideo
The City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (JEMS) is urging residents residing in low lying areas to avoid crossing river streams when conducting day to day activities, monitor young children to stay away from river streams to prevent drowning incidents.
This comes after the South African Weather Service issued a Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms that are expected to impact most parts of Johannesburg.
JEMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said these storms pose a high risk of flash flooding, particularly in low-lying areas, prompting them to remain on high alert.
“Motorists are advised to maintain safe following distances, avoid driving through flooded roads and exercise caution when travelling. Residents in low-lying areas are urged to steer clear of river streams and avoid risky crossings during their daily activities.
“With potential dangers looming, residents are encouraged to stay informed through official updates and report emergencies immediately.
“Your safety remains the top priority – stay vigilant during this severe weather event.
“EMS teams, including specialised units for water-related emergencies, are actively monitoring all seven regions of the city and are prepared to respond to incidents.
“We urge our residents to be mindful of the risk of trees being uprooted by winds since the ground is already wet in most places, which might result in damage to infrastructure and proprieties, as well as danger to humans due to flying debris. The fact that motorists need to adhere to traffic regulations and road safety measures during this period can never be over emphasised,” said Mulaudzi.
