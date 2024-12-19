The highlights of the day included a re-enactment of the birth of Jesus Christ, reminding everyone of the true essence of the season. A lively gumboot dance performance brought energy and cultural richness to the event, while a magician captivated the young audience with tricks that inspired awe and wonder.
The event, made possible through the generous support of Soldiers for Jesus, a Christian motorcycle club, ensured that every child left with more than just a smile – they left with hope, dignity, and practical gifts to carry them into the new year.
Speaking to Sowetan, Albert Houwana director at PUSH said the year had been particularly difficult for them and NGOs nationwide due to defunding and delayed payments. Yet PUSH has demonstrated remarkable resilience, refusing to allow financial constraints to hinder its mission, he said.
PUSH brings festive cheers to children in need
NPO hosts Christmas party for 300 kids amid financial woes
Image: supplied
An Eldorado Park non-profit organisation that was defunded early this year continues to bring Christmas cheers to under privileged children despite facing adversities.
PUSH (Persevere Until Something Happens) is dedicated to supporting vulnerable and orphaned children and recently hosted a heartwarming Christmas party that left a lasting impression on 300 young beneficiaries.
The venue was alive with festive cheer, decorations and an air of excitement setting the stage for a truly special day.
Each child received a package tailored to meet both their practical needs and desire for joy; toys to help stimulate their development, stationery as well as dignity packs.
Image: supplied
The highlights of the day included a re-enactment of the birth of Jesus Christ, reminding everyone of the true essence of the season. A lively gumboot dance performance brought energy and cultural richness to the event, while a magician captivated the young audience with tricks that inspired awe and wonder.
The event, made possible through the generous support of Soldiers for Jesus, a Christian motorcycle club, ensured that every child left with more than just a smile – they left with hope, dignity, and practical gifts to carry them into the new year.
Speaking to Sowetan, Albert Houwana director at PUSH said the year had been particularly difficult for them and NGOs nationwide due to defunding and delayed payments. Yet PUSH has demonstrated remarkable resilience, refusing to allow financial constraints to hinder its mission, he said.
Image: Supplied
“Relying solely on social development funding is not sustainable.
“We exist for the community, and that means continuously seeking additional funding and partnerships to keep our programs running.”
Soldiers for Jesus, Kinders Fonds, Woolworths and Mama's Alliance were the three sponsorships that made the organisation to continue standing, he said.
Image: Supplied
Houwana said: “Soldiers for Jesus made sure that our children get a decent present towards the Christmas [party]. When I say presents I speak about bags that are full of toiletries, stationery for both boys and girls. Toys like Legos, small cars and small bikes.”
“Soldiers for Jesus has been a consistent partner for 16 years. Their role is like that of a father tirelessly providing for his children. They’ve not only supported us directly but also helped spread the word and bring others into our circle of support,” he said.
Houwana said for 24 years PUSH has been more than an organisation but a lifeline for hundreds of children and families.
“This year was difficult, but we pulled through because of the people and organisations that believe in what we do,” said Houwana.
SowetanLIVE
Millennials, Gen Z increase festive budgets while Gen X, Boomers cut back, study reveals
RECIPE | Tackling festive season anxiety one smoothie at a time
Do online shopping this festive season and be stress-free
YOUR BINGE PARTY | Watch if Bernard's crazy wishes will come true in ‘Genie’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos