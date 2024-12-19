Police minister Senzo Mchunu slams Sibusiso Lawrence murder video



“This shocking incident is a grim reminder of the ongoing scourge of gender-based violence in our society. Such acts of violence are a betrayal of our shared humanity and have no place in our nation,” said Mchunu.

The minister also condemned the individual’s use of social media to amplify his cruelty, stressing that it reflected a complete disregard for basic decency and the dignity of others.



“The act of this individual, having taken his own life, ends the immediate legal pursuit of justice but it does not diminish the severity of his actions or the pain inflicted on the victim, the victim's family, friends, and community, including his own family,” said Mchunu.

Mchunu emphasised the importance of mental health awareness.

“Families and communities need to be very much alive to issues of mental health of their members; any sign or suspicion of this disease must be reported to social workers and other authorities without delay,” he said.





Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda confirmed that an investigation was under way. “Police are investigating a case of murder and an inquest docket will be opened,” Netshiunda said.





“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim and reaffirm the government's commitment to intensifying efforts to create a society where women and children can live free from fear,” said Mchunu.

TimesLIVE