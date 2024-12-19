Mpumalanga ex-cops rearrested for 2021 cash in transit heist

Two former Mpumalanga police officers whose case was struck off the roll after their alleged involvement in a 2021 cash in transit heist of R5.8m have been rearrested.
Ex-Const Zacharia Magopa and ex-Sgt George Phaahla were arrested on December 17 and 18 respectively for the heist that happened in Senotlelo, Mpumalanga three years ago.
Though they were arrested shortly after the incident and later confessed to the crime, their matter was later struck off the roll because the docket kept disappearing and also due to outstanding forensics reports.
However, the investigation continued and all outstanding matters together with forensics reports were obtained, resulting in their latest arrest.
Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Cpt Dineo Sekgotodi said the two appeared at the Vaalbank magistrate's court on Wednesday and were remanded in custody.
According to Sekgotodi, on February 1 2021, an unknown number of African males attacked a G4S cash vehicle in Senotlelo, robbing it of R5.8m.
She said the case was referred to Middelburg based Serious Organised Crime Investigation for further probe.
“During the investigation, two police officers from Vaalbank police station were identified as involved in the crime and further information revealed that Sgt Phaahla used the state vehicle to collect firearms in Kwamhlanga and gave them to Const Magopa.
“These firearms were used to attack the G4S AV, both police officers were arrested and both made confessions. Vehicles used to commit the crimes were recovered and two further vehicles were recovered. During the investigation, an undisclosed amount of cash was seized from Const Magopa. Both police officials appeared before Vaalbank magistrate's court on February 11 2021.”
Sekgotodi said the third suspect, Bongumusa Jele, was arrested at Kanyamazane and placed on the court roll together with the officers.
“The case docket appeared several times before Vaalbank magistrate's court until August 25 2021, when it was struck off the roll due to outstanding forensics reports.”
In the meantime Mogopa was dismissed from work over his alleged involvement but Phaahla remained at work while police further probed the matter.
“Investigation continued, and all outstanding matters together with forensics reports were obtained. The docket was referred to the prosecutor resulting in all three suspects rearrested and placed back on court roll.
“The matter was postponed to February 27 2025 pending an outstanding suspect who is detained at Witbank prison for another cash-in-transit matter,” said Sekgotodi.
