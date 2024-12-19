Your Christmas shopping list isn’t just about gifts – it’s like a personality quiz and giving gifts that really matter, says Jonathan Spencer, brand and campaign manager at OneDayOnly.co.za.
According to Spencer, findings from PwC’s Holiday Outlook 2024 show that millennials and Gen Z are significantly increasing their holiday budgets, with rises of 15.85% and an impressive 37.41%, respectively. In contrast, Gen X and Boomers are cutting back, reducing their budgets by 18.41% and 1.92%.
“But it’s not just how much they’re spending, it’s what they’re buying and why,” he said.
Spencer breaks down what each generation has on their cart:
Boomers (1946 – 1964): the practical gift-givers
Boomers prefer gifts that are useful and long-lasting. They shop for home gadgets, DIY tools and premium kitchen appliances. Their motto? “If it doesn’t fix, improve, or cook something, why buy it?”
Millennials (1980 – 1994): the memory makers
For millennials, gifts are all about creating memories. They prefer experiences like concert tickets or spa days over physical items. And let’s not forget their pets – millennials are the only generation spending a lot on holiday gifts for their furry friends.
Gen X (1965 – 1979): the bargain whisperers
Gen X knows how to make it rain. This generation has perfected present giving without overspending. They’re thoughtful shoppers, hunting for deals that scream “I care, but I’m also smart with my money”.
Gen Z (1995–2012): the trend followers
Gen Z’s shopping carts are all about what’s trending. They go for TikTok-famous products, quirky gadgets and eco-friendly items. Self-gifting is a big deal for them, with 68% planning to buy something for themselves.
SowetanLIVE
Millennials, Gen Z increase festive budgets while Gen X, Boomers cut back, study reveals
Expert details what each generation spends their money on
SowetanLIVE
