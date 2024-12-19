“They should then be the ones who provide food, medication and all of those basic necessities because ... it's Christmas now and people have other financial commitments as well, so since the state has been dilly-dallying and are not forthcoming about how far the operation is, they should then be the ones that have that responsibility to preserve those lives,” he said.
Macua turns to high court as funds, resources dry up in Stilfontein
Image: Reuters/Ihsaan Haffejee
As funds run dry and exhausted rescuers race to retrieve as many suspected illegal miners before Christmas, organisations and residents want the state to carry the costs for the provision of supplies and rescue operation.
Mining affected communities united in action (Macua) has again filed an urgent application in the Pretoria high court, set to be heard on Friday.
In it, the organisation wants the court to compel the state to “provide humanitarian aid, including food, water, and medication, within two hours of the court order”.
They also want to be provided with a weekly progress report every Friday on the implementation of the rescue plan, and for Lawyers for Human Rights to be allowed access to any miner arrested or detained after their resurfacing from shafts 10 and 11 at the old Buffelsfontein gold mine.
North West community safety MEC Wessels Morweng as well as the ministers of police, mineral resources and social development were cited as respondents.
Macua spokesperson Magnificent Mndebele elaborated on this.
“It's different because this time we're asking that the state must be able to carry the cost of saving those lives because there were donations which amounted to [about] R76,000 but that has run out and really it's the state that is deliberately delaying that rescue operation.
