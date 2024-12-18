Sipho Ndlovu returns to court to resolve public spat with ex

Actor Sipho Ndlovu, who played Sambulo in the Showmax series The Wife, says he is aware of the rumours and statements circulating on social media regarding himself and his former partner over gender based violence allegations.
Ndlovu, known for his roles in The Wife , Blood Legacy , Isitha, and Ikani has been embroiled in drama with his ex-girlfriend for months now after she accused him of assaulting her. She even posted pictures of her blackened eye on social media in July.
In a statement that Ndlovu released on Tuesday, he says the rumours have drawn public attention, and while it is not his wish to address personal matters in a public forum, he feels compelled to speak out in light of the gravity of the issue at hand.
“I want to acknowledge that gender based violence is a critical and deeply troubling issue, particularly here in SA. I understand the sensitivity of this topic and the pain it can evoke and I would never want to detract from the importance of addressing and combating GBV in our society.”
Ndlovu did not delve deeper into the issue. However, his statement comes after City Press reported that his ex-girlfriend said she was planning to open a fraud case against Ndlovu because a statement purporting to be from her over their ongoing conflict and in which she is allegedly apologising, was posted on social media, something she claims she did not consent to.
Ndlovu said the matter is currently before the courts and he will allow the law to take its course.
“I fully respect the legal process and remain committed to cooperating with all proceedings to ensure a fair and transparent resolution.
“To provide clarity, the agreement to release a statement of apology was reached as part of court proceedings. I understood her pain and the circumstances that brought us to this point, as well as the apologies she has shared with me during this time.
“However, she decided to change her mind about releasing the statement at the last minute, which I respect. I also want to make it clear that I did not release the statement myself,” Ndlovu said.
The actor added that he has decided to go back to court to ensure that the matter is resolved properly and fairly.
“This has been one of the most challenging periods of my life, both personally and professionally. It has required immense strength to navigate the emotional toll of such a public ordeal,” he said in the statement.
SowetanLIVE
Sipho Ndlovu returns to court to resolve public spat with ex
Actor embroiled in GBV allegations believes court will solve matter fairly
Image: Supplied/File
Actor Sipho Ndlovu, who played Sambulo in the Showmax series The Wife, says he is aware of the rumours and statements circulating on social media regarding himself and his former partner over gender based violence allegations.
Ndlovu, known for his roles in The Wife , Blood Legacy , Isitha, and Ikani has been embroiled in drama with his ex-girlfriend for months now after she accused him of assaulting her. She even posted pictures of her blackened eye on social media in July.
In a statement that Ndlovu released on Tuesday, he says the rumours have drawn public attention, and while it is not his wish to address personal matters in a public forum, he feels compelled to speak out in light of the gravity of the issue at hand.
“I want to acknowledge that gender based violence is a critical and deeply troubling issue, particularly here in SA. I understand the sensitivity of this topic and the pain it can evoke and I would never want to detract from the importance of addressing and combating GBV in our society.”
Ndlovu did not delve deeper into the issue. However, his statement comes after City Press reported that his ex-girlfriend said she was planning to open a fraud case against Ndlovu because a statement purporting to be from her over their ongoing conflict and in which she is allegedly apologising, was posted on social media, something she claims she did not consent to.
Ndlovu said the matter is currently before the courts and he will allow the law to take its course.
“I fully respect the legal process and remain committed to cooperating with all proceedings to ensure a fair and transparent resolution.
“To provide clarity, the agreement to release a statement of apology was reached as part of court proceedings. I understood her pain and the circumstances that brought us to this point, as well as the apologies she has shared with me during this time.
“However, she decided to change her mind about releasing the statement at the last minute, which I respect. I also want to make it clear that I did not release the statement myself,” Ndlovu said.
The actor added that he has decided to go back to court to ensure that the matter is resolved properly and fairly.
“This has been one of the most challenging periods of my life, both personally and professionally. It has required immense strength to navigate the emotional toll of such a public ordeal,” he said in the statement.
SowetanLIVE
Brickz pens heartfelt letter to his late friend Mapaputsi
Actor Sipho Ndlovu takes a second shot at amapiano
Stoan, Motsoaledi Setumo to add different spice to The Wife finale
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos