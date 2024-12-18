In the video that the man posted on social media, the man says he did everything in his might to take care of his partner and his step child but that was not enough.
“You will say I am violent and cruel, but I have worked very hard in my life to try and satisfy a woman, ensuring that she is happy all the time, in that process I lost a lot of things including money.
“She cheated and fell pregnant with a child [that] wasn't mine even then I was there to raise and take care of the child.
“She then got tired of me and broke up with me when she was about to get Road Accident Fund money, after everything I did for her and her daughter,” he said on the video.
According to Netshiunda, no woman should tolerate any kind of abuse, any kind of violence.
“Sometimes it starts small and escalates. Whenever there is any act of violence, let that be reported to the police so we can act timeously,” said Netshiunda.
Minister of police, Senzo Mchunu condemned the incident, saying what had happened was appalling and disturbing.
“The individual not only brazenly recorded himself making this horrific confession but also posted a picture of the deceased victim online,” he said.
KZN man who allegedly killed girlfriend and posted confession video on social media found dead
Image: Facebook/Sbusiso Lawrence
A KwaZulu-Natal man who took to social media with a bloodied face to state that he killed his girlfriend whose lifeless body he also posted was allegedly found hanging from a tree .
Col Robert Netshiunda, spokesperson for the KwaZulu-Natal police said the man was found hanging on a tree not far from the scene where he stabbed the woman to death.
He said a broken knife was also found at the scene.
“He was the probe suspect. We are still investigating as it is for us to find out what happened and what led to the murder.
“A case of inquest is under investigation. We understand that there had been a domestic related altercation few days leading to the murder.”
In one of the videos the man posted, he is in the car with the woman and a child.
According to Netshuinda, they also found a car that had bloodied car seats which belong to the suspect.
Metro cop alleged to have stabbed pregnant girlfriend 'can't remember' incident
In the video that the man posted on social media, the man says he did everything in his might to take care of his partner and his step child but that was not enough.
“You will say I am violent and cruel, but I have worked very hard in my life to try and satisfy a woman, ensuring that she is happy all the time, in that process I lost a lot of things including money.
“She cheated and fell pregnant with a child [that] wasn't mine even then I was there to raise and take care of the child.
“She then got tired of me and broke up with me when she was about to get Road Accident Fund money, after everything I did for her and her daughter,” he said on the video.
According to Netshiunda, no woman should tolerate any kind of abuse, any kind of violence.
“Sometimes it starts small and escalates. Whenever there is any act of violence, let that be reported to the police so we can act timeously,” said Netshiunda.
Minister of police, Senzo Mchunu condemned the incident, saying what had happened was appalling and disturbing.
“The individual not only brazenly recorded himself making this horrific confession but also posted a picture of the deceased victim online,” he said.
Man arrested after killing four people, including two cops, at funeral in KZN
According to Mchunu, this shocking incident is a grim reminder of the ongoing scourge of gender-based violence in the South African society.
“Furthermore, the use of social media to amplify such cruelty is utterly unacceptable and reflects a disregard for basic decency and the dignity of others. The act of this individual having taken his own life ends the immediate legal pursuit of justice, but it does not diminish the severity of his actions or the pain inflicted on the victim, the victim’s family, friends, and community, including his own family.
“Families and communities need to be very much alive and alert to issues of mental health of their members; any sign or suspicion of this disease must be reported to social workers and other authorities without any delay. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim and reaffirm the government’s commitment to intensifying efforts to create a society where women and children can live free from fear,” said Mchunu.
SowetanLIVE
Life in jail for Thembisa man who stabbed girlfriend 26 times
Fake lawyer served 15 years for murder
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos