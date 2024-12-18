Joburg Water conceded they weren't fully prepared for water shutdown – councillor

A Joburg ward councillor says Joburg Water has admitted they were not prepared for the recent massive water shutdown in terms of the distribution of water trucks and that their staff were also attacked in the process of dealing with the issue.
This is alleged to have been revealed in a feedback meeting between the water entity and Joburg councillors on Tuesday. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the recent water outages that were caused by the major maintenance undertaken by Rand Water as well as the recovery of the reservoirs following the completion of the maintenance.
Devon Steenkamp, a councillor in the north of Joburg said during the meeting Joburg Water acknowledged that they weren't prepared and have since fixed some challenges and come up with solutions for the future.
Steenkamp said the water entity also stated that some of their employees were hijacked or mugged while they were trying to deliver water trucks .
“So they said security is another issue that they need to look into.
“They shared steps to address challenges, including acquiring more water tankers and improving operational readiness. Security for employees, who faced incidents like hijackings and muggings during water deliveries, has been flagged as a priority,” he said.
Nicole van Dyk, another ward councillor in the Randburg area said the water entity stated in the meeting that initial plans for 75 tankers proved inadequate resulting in an additional 40 added later.
High demand for water was exacerbated by a heatwave, unlike previous shutdowns during colder months, she said.
Gauteng residents share their displeasure over the water shutdown
“Joburg Water wasn't ready to deal with this many people with no water, especially while we were hit by a heatwave. I think the biggest issue that came out of it [maintenance] was just how badly the tanker operation was ran.
“Last year in July, when we had that massive water shutdown it was cold. So people were not desperate for so much water. But the heat just added so much burden onto it this,” said Van Dyk.
Sowetan reached out to Joburg Water spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala who confirmed that initially there were 75 roaming water tankers.
“On Saturday this was increased with an additional 40 water tankers,” she said.
Asked to comment on their alleged lack of preparedness, Shabalala said: “The councillor briefing was an internal session and I cannot comment on that, also as media was not invited to that session. There is a media briefing planned, details will be shared when they are finalised.”
Some councillors in Soweto said they were overwhelmed by the frustrations of their communities when they mentioned that no water trucks were deployed on Saturday.
Dumisani Mdladlaba told Sowetan that as different councillors from the sprawling township, they all went to their nearest depot to demand that water trucks get to their area as residents were complaining. However, the fight for their people ended in a stampede, he said.
“Joburg Water promised us 20 trucks but they only provided less than 15 truck for all 46 wards. This pushed us as councillors to go straight to the depot to fetch trucks for our wards. There was a stampede at the depot as we were trying to rescue our wards,” said Madladlaba.
Despite Rand Water saying this was a perfect timing to conduct maintenance, the councillors said they were surprised as to why Rand Water chose this time of the year when people are hosting visitors and it was a busy long weekend.
“The maintenance work is typically scheduled during periods of low demand. December is particularly suitable for such work due to the closure of industries and by extension, the temporary depopulation of Gauteng province as residents travel for holidays. This timing also allows for quicker system recovery once the maintenance is completed,” said Makenosi Maroo, Rand Water spokesperson.
According to Van Dyk, the timing could have been better.
“I just want to make it clear, no one was ever against the maintenance. We were just worried about the timing. The timing was wrong, had they considered timing, things could have been a lot better,” she said.
Rand Water said the maintenance is over and that reservoirs were expected to start filling up.
