Heavy rainfall and possible flooding predicted this week

The SA Weather Service said the recent heatwave has caused drought-like conditions in the central and eastern parts of the country but thunderstorms are forecast for the week

18 December 2024 - 09:30
The SA Weather Service has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in parts of the country after prolonged heatwaves. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee

Heavy rainfall is expected in parts of the country this week with thunderstorms predicted on Thursday, which could lead to flooding, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) said.

After an intense and prolonged heatwave which lasted two weeks earlier in December, resulting in new temperature records, drought-like conditions and low rainfall face the central and eastern interior of the country.

This dry trend is expected to continue over the central interior for the next week with only isolated thunderstorms possible.

“However, the eastern provinces are likely to see a significant improvement in rainfall over the coming week as tropical moisture and favourable synoptic conditions are expected to bring more rainfall to the area,” said SAWS.

Increased rainfall is predicted over the next week in parts of Gauteng, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, the eastern Free State, eastern parts of the North West and the western and southern areas of Limpopo between Wednesday and Friday.

“This substantial rainfall increase is likely to elevate the risk of flooding. With the forecast rainfall and accompanying cloud cover, temperatures in the eastern parts of the country are expected to cool down, providing some relief from the extreme heat and uncomfortable conditions experienced in recent weeks,” said SAWS.

For Thursday, isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern areas of the country, particularly over KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga, have been forecast.

The expected thunderstorms may lead to heavy downpours that could result in localised flooding while possible damaging winds and hail are predicted in parts of Gauteng, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and southern parts of Limpopo.

“For Friday, isolated showers and thundershowers are possible over the northeastern areas of the country, but scattered over Gauteng, Mpumalanga, as well as the eastern parts of North West with light rain expected along the south coast.”

