The deadline for spaza shop registration has been extended to February 28 2025.
However, owners have been warned not to wait until the next registration deadline.
Speaking at the media briefing on food-borne illnesses on Wednesday morning, cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa stated that so far about 42,000 applications have been received and 19,385 spaza shops registrations have been approved.
According to Hlabisa those who registered their spaza shops still need to undertake further processes to get trading licenses.
“Environmental health inspectors and regulators will still need to inspect spaza shops and food-related trading businesses to ensure that they are eligible to trade.
“After registration there must be a verification process such as to check where it is operating. It will be visited to check if it complies with all requirements and health standards. Once the officials are satisfied, they will give you the necessary paperwork or certificate that allows you to operate officially, or grant a business license.
“Once verification is done and application [is] approved and they find that you don't comply and some of the information was incorrect, you will be forced to shut down. If it is health matters, it will be shut down immediately.”
Government extends spaza shops registration deadline
19,385 registrations approved thus far
Image: JAIRUS MMUTLE /GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that spaza shops and food handling trading businesses need to be registered following the deaths of more than 20 people this year alone after eating food bought from spaza shops. Most of those who died are children that lived in Gauteng.
According to Hlabisa, there were lessons learnt from what happened.
“The lesson we learnt is that we need to prioritise cleanliness as a country. When we come back in January, we will embark on a massive ongoing cleaning campaign which will have to remain a permanent feature in SA.
“In all municipalities, the issues of being dirty – in terms of our streets – is going to be a major priority to ensure we keep our environment clean. Every member of the community will have to patriciate in the cleaning campaign.”
Hlabisa revealed that 15 health experts have been appointed to the ministerial advisory committee to develop prevention measures to curb food-borne incidents.
He also said they don't have yet the numbers of foreigner nationals whose businesses have been registered.
Those that were registered due to fronting will be shut down, Hlabisa said.
SowetanLIVE
