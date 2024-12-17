News

Former Joburg mayor Gwamanda's fraud case postponed to January

17 December 2024 - 13:31
Former Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.
Former Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.
Image: Gallo Images/Papi Morake

The case of former City of Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda was on Tuesday postponed to January 28.  

Gwamanda appeared briefly in the Protea magistrate's court before his case was postponed.

The former community development MMC was fired by the city's new mayor Dada Morero last month. Gwamanda was replaced by PA councillor Tebogo Nkonkou. 

Gwamanda was arrested in connection with an alleged funeral policy scam he ran in Soweto in 2011.

Previously, Sowetan's sister publication, the Sunday Times reported Gwamanda was arrested after a victim of his alleged scam opened a case with Protea Glen police. 

He was alleged to have conned unsuspecting Soweto residents in a scheme in which they made monthly payments for funeral insurance.

The victim who opened the case in January told the police she took out a funeral policy with Gwamanda's company Ithemba Lama Afrika which was based in Soweto, according to a warrant of arrest seen by the Sunday Times.  

A Financial Sector Conduct Authority investigation last year revealed Gwamanda — who is an Al Jama-ah councillor — operated the illegal business in 2012 and then disappeared when his clients came looking for their money.

TimesLIVE

Background checks are mandatory in any work environment – Cosatu after Gwamada's arrest

Cosatu says the arrest of Joburg MMC of community development Kabelo Gwamanda raises questions about the vetting processes at the municipality.
News
1 month ago

Cosatu calls for Gwamanda to step aside until fraud case is resolved

Cosatu in Gauteng has called for the former mayor of Johannesburg Kabelo Gwamanda to withdraw from his duties as an MMC for community development ...
News
1 month ago

SOWETAN SAYS | Gwamanda's special leave is bizarre

It is all too common for politicians accused of corruption or wrongdoing to position themselves publicly as victims of some elaborate systemic ...
Opinion
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

December SMAG Cover shoot with Lordkez
12-million litres of water lost daily to illegal use - Joburg Water