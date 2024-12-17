People hoping to fly out of Gauteng or the country via OR Tambo International Airport should brace themselves for long queues at the passport control processing points due to system failure.
According to Airports Company South Africa (Acsa), the delays are due to the unresponsiveness of Border Management Authority (BMA)'s biometric movement control system which is currently not functioning as expected.
This has led to longer-than-usual waiting times for passengers at the immigration points, Acsa said.
“BMA technicians are actively working to resolve the issue. While Acsa has sufficient personnel on hand to manage the situation, the delays are a direct result of the system failure.
“Acsa is currently awaiting further feedback from the BMA’s Chief Information Officer regarding the progress and resolution of the matter. Please note that this issue is subject to security oversight and vetting, requiring careful handling.
In the interim, Acsa said it has mobilised additional personnel to assist with passenger movement and is working closely with the BMA to expedite passenger processing.
“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and thank passengers for their patience and understanding.
“We advise passengers to allow for extra time when travelling to the airport to ensure a smooth experience during this period of disruption.”
SowetanLIVE
Biometric system failure causes another delay at OR Tambo
Malfunctioning movement control system leaves passengers in long ques
Image: Sinesipho Schrieber/ File photo
SowetanLIVE
