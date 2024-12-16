These included corruption, crime, unemployment, poverty and land reform which would be tackled in the upcoming national dialogue.
SA’s first national dialogue will be held next year, Ramaphosa confirms
Image: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the country's first national dialogue will be held next year and present an opportunity “to address the challenges we have been facing for the past 15 years”.
The president announced this during his visit to Vredendal in the Western Cape to mark Reconciliation Day on Monday.
He was joined by several dignitaries and delivered the main address as part of celebrations for the day.
He spoke on a range of issues, including the reconciliation project, national dialogue and South Africa's assumption of the G20 presidency earlier this month.
“Since the advent of democracy we have done much to advance reconciliation and redress. The cornerstone of South Africa’s journey is our progressive constitution,” he said.
“Reconciliation means we have to end inequality. Reconciliation means we can no longer live in a country where some people live in privilege and comfort while others are deprived and face great hardship.
“Despite the achievements of the past 30 years, South Africa continues to face significant challenges on its journey towards reconciliation,” he said.
WATCH | President Ramaphosa delivers keynote address at Day of Reconciliation event
These included corruption, crime, unemployment, poverty and land reform which would be tackled in the upcoming national dialogue.
Deputy President Paul Mashatile previously said the dialogue would be held on December 16 but this was later postponed.
“We will also want the national dialogue to address pressing challenges such as gender-based violence and femicide, social fragmentation, racism, homophobia and sexism, violence and instability,” said Ramaphosa.
“I will appoint an advisory panel of eminent persons to provide guidance and advice through the national dialogue process. The panel will include men and women of stature who have played prominent roles in nation-building and advancing social cohesion. I will also appoint a national dialogue steering committee to co-ordinate the process.”
The date of the dialogue is yet to be announced.
The dialogue will involve stakeholders representing civil society, traditional leaders, the faith-based sector, labour, business, cultural workers, sports people and other formations representing the diverse interests and voices of South Africans.
Ramaphosa also urged South Africans to play their part in ensuring the country's presidency of the G20 for the next year was a success.
Brazil handed over the G20 presidency to South Africa in November. The Treasury expects the cost of hosting it to be about R1bn.
“All of us as a nation now become the president of the G20. We become important people in the world and the world will be looking at us as South Africa,” he said to rousing applause.
