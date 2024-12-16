News

Motorist, 25, arrested with R5 rifle and ammo in Mpumalanga

By Kim Swartz - 16 December 2024 - 12:01
An R5 rifle was allegedly found on the back seats.
A 25-year-old motorist caught with an R5 rifle and 70 rounds of ammunition in Mpumalanga was out on bail for two other criminal cases, police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said the arrest in Hazyview, Mbombela, formed part of operation safer festive season in which a public order policing team conducted a weekend stop and search operation.

Upon searching the vehicle, they found the rifle on the back seat and more than 70 live rounds of ammunition as well as two magazines.

Two magazines seized by police with rifle ammunition.
The driver was arrested and charged for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, said Mdhluli.  

“The suspect was also found with bank notes that are damaged as well as other items. On preliminary investigation, it was discovered the suspect is on bail for possession of an unlicensed firearm and also for a case of house robbery at Kabokweni.”  

Mdhluli said police suspected the vehicle could also have been stolen as it had invalid registration plates.

“Police cannot rule out more charges being added against the suspect as the investigation continues.”  

The suspect is expected to appear in the White River magistrate’s court on Tuesday.  

