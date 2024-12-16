The driver was arrested and charged for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, said Mdhluli.
“The suspect was also found with bank notes that are damaged as well as other items. On preliminary investigation, it was discovered the suspect is on bail for possession of an unlicensed firearm and also for a case of house robbery at Kabokweni.”
Mdhluli said police suspected the vehicle could also have been stolen as it had invalid registration plates.
“Police cannot rule out more charges being added against the suspect as the investigation continues.”
The suspect is expected to appear in the White River magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
Motorist, 25, arrested with R5 rifle and ammo in Mpumalanga
Image: SAPS
