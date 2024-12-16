News

Hijacker shot dead after police chase in Cape Town

By Kim Swartz - 16 December 2024 - 14:47
The victim was hijacked in their driveway after shopping. Stock photo.
The victim was hijacked in their driveway after shopping. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/eggeeggjiew

A man who hijacked a car in the owner's driveway was shot dead after pointing a firearm at police who spotted the vehicle and gave chase on Sunday in Cape Town.

A description of the vehicle was circulated after the hijacking outside a home in Firgrove, Macassar. 

Police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk said it was spotted in Voorbrug, Delft.

“The members gave chase and the suspect was involved in an accident in Main Road, Delft, but continued driving to The Hague, Delft, where the members managed to pull the vehicle over,” said Van Wyk.  

The suspect attempted to flee the scene, pointing a .38 special revolver at police who opened fire, killing him at the scene. 

The revolver and six rounds of ammunition were recovered. The vehicle was still full of groceries which the victim had been driving home.

Delft police registered a case of possession of an unlicensed firearm and pointing a firearm and an inquest.

TimesLIVE

Taxi patrollers 'hijack' motorist, demand R2,500 to release his car

A Mpumalanga man who was giving his neighbour a lift became a victim of taxi patrollers who grabbed his keys and drove away in his car, demanding ...
News
1 month ago

Community asks for help to end chaos at Eldorado Park schools

The community of Eldorado Park believes the stabbing incident at Lancea Vale Secondary School is as a result of gangsterism permeating the ...
News
3 months ago

Motorist kills three alleged hijackers

A 35-year-old motorist has shot and killed three alleged hijackers who attacked him on the N1 north and Diepkloof interchange on Tuesday morning.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

December SMAG Cover shoot with Lordkez
12-million litres of water lost daily to illegal use - Joburg Water