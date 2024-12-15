Prisoner dies at Mangaung Correctional Centre

The department of correctional services is investigating the death of a prisoner at the Mangaung Correctional Centre who allegedly hanged himself.
Spokesperson for the department Singabakho Nxumalo said: “This unfortunate incident occurred at Mangaung Correctional Centre. At this time, personal details of the deceased cannot be disclosed as the family is being notified.”
The department has appealed for patience and understanding as it ensures proper procedures are followed with respect to the family's privacy.
“The office of the national commissioner has directed that a thorough investigation be undertaken to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident,” he said.
Mangaung Correctional Centre is the prison notorious killer and rapist Thabo Bester escaped from.
Bester escaped on May 3 2022 with the help of prison staff, by burning a body in his cell to make it look like he had died in a macabre suicide.
