Man arrested after killing four people, including two cops, at funeral in KZN

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 15 December 2024 - 11:30
Police arrested a man after a shooting at the funeral. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been arrested after allegedly killing four people, including two police officers, at a funeral in Cliffdale near Hammersdale on Saturday night.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said three police officers from the Hammersdale police station had responded to the murder of a woman in Cliffdale at about 7.30pm on Saturday.

While they were attending the crime scene, the perpetrator returned and opened fire, fatally wounding two of the police officers.

“The suspect is further alleged to have shot another woman before fleeing,” said Naicker.

He said the third police officer was not injured during the shooting.

After the immediate mobilisation of all disciplines within the SAPS, the team received information of a man fitting the description of the alleged suspect receiving medical attention at a nearby hospital.

“The police officers responded and placed a 38-year-old man under arrest pending further investigation,” said Naicker.

The shootings have been condemned by provincial police commissioner Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

“It is very sad indeed to attend these scenes of crime where police officers are gunned down because they have responded to the call of duty. The swift arrest of the suspect in this case can be commended. I would like to express condolences to the families of the fallen heroes,” said Mkhwanazi.

