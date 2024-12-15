News

Education department heads to court in bid to have matric results released in media

15 December 2024 - 11:15
The basic department of education will publish the matric results notiwithstanding the information regulator's bid to stop the publication. File photo.
The basic department of education will publish the matric results notiwithstanding the information regulator's bid to stop the publication. File photo.
Image: 123RF/paylessimages

The issue around the publication of matric results on media platforms has reared its head again as the basic education department has filed papers in the Pretoria high court in an effort to set aside the enforcement notice issued by the information regulator (IR).

The regulator issued the department with an enforcement notice in November, prohibiting it from publishing the results in the media. The notice was over what the IR said was the department's noncompliance with the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia).

The department, however, is adamant that publishing results in their present form, which includes only examination numbers and results, does not identify the pupils. 

The department filed papers in court on Friday in a bid to have the enforcement notice set aside.

The appeal means that the enforcement notice has been suspended and that the department will proceed and release results to media houses who will publish in terms of the established practice in which only exam numbers are used
Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga

The appeal means that the enforcement notice has been suspended and that the department will proceed and release results to media houses who will publish in terms of the established practice in which only exam numbers are used,” said department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga. 

He said the department's argument is that publishing the matric examination results in its current format in newspapers is “not information related to an identifiable pupil”. 

It also does not contravene section 11 of the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPI).

The department said the information regulator is bound by a court order that settled the lawfulness of the release and publication of the matric examination results in the present format in local newspapers. 

TimesLIVE

Schools language policy will be reviewed, updated in line with the Bela Act — Gwarube

“I intend to ensure that language policies are reviewed and, where necessary, updated in line with the Bela Act,” the minister says.
News
1 day ago

Gauteng education says it has placed majority of grade 1 and 8 applicants

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane says the department has placed 325,734 of the 325,858 applications that qualified as complete and 19,032 ...
News
5 days ago

Hit on KZN acting principal 'linked to alleged battle for position'

Busani Khomo, 57, was on his way from school when he was allegedly shot by two young men who fled on foot.
News
5 days ago

Unisa reappoints vice-chancellor Prof LenkaBula for another term

The University of SA’s vice-chancellor Prof Puleng LenkaBula will be reappointed for another five years after a council meeting on Monday.
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

December SMAG Cover shoot with Lordkez
12-million litres of water lost daily to illegal use - Joburg Water