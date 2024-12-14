News

WATCH | 'He is not here': Malema on Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's absence at elective conference

14 December 2024 - 13:00
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer

“He is not here, and it is not in our interest to entertain such nonsense,” responded EFF leader Julius Malema when asked about the absence of EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi at the party’s National People’s Assembly. #SouthAfrica #News www.timeslive.co.za

EFF leader Julius Malema says the party is bigger than individuals. He and the party's leadership briefed the media ahead of the elections of new leadership on Saturday. 

When asked about the absence of EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi at the party's national people's assembly, Malema said: “He is not here and it is not in our interest to entertain such nonsense.” 

Ndlozi was noticeably absent from the UJ Soweto campus on Thursday where delegates gathered to register for voting on the party's new leadership. He has also been silent on organisational matters.

