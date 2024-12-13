News

WATCH LIVE | EFF 3rd National People's Assembly

13 December 2024 - 09:33

The EFF will be hosting its third National People's Assembly at Nasrec on Friday. 

Malema set for unopposed third term as EFF president amid speculation

Malema, the firebrand politician who is known to speak, and occasionally change, his mind, has a clear shot at the top position yet again.
15 hours ago

OPINION | EFF student command must convert into a youth command

The EFF was designed as a vanguard movement grounded in Marxist-Leninist and Fanonian principles. Its foundation reflects a commitment to mass ...
2 days ago

OPINION | The EFF stands with oppressed masses rising against the vicious grip of Western imperialism

The EFF’s vision is clear: Africa will be free, and Western imperialism will end. The liberation of Palestine, Western Sahara and the democratisation ...
2 days ago

‘He is a member of the EFF’: Malema reaffirms Ndlozi’s position in the party

EFF leader Julius Malema has reaffirmed fellow MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's position in the party, saying he is a member of the EFF and has renewed his ...
2 weeks ago

