News

Two Limpopo pupils take their own lives after failing grade 10

13 December 2024 - 11:06
According to the Limpopo education department, the pupils from Phaphuli High and Thohoyandou Technical School took their own lives. Stock photo.
According to the Limpopo education department, the pupils from Phaphuli High and Thohoyandou Technical School took their own lives. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/SAMORN TARAPAN

Two grade 10 pupils from the Vhembe East district in Limpopo took their own lives after failing the grade.

According to the Limpopo education department, the pupils from Phaphuli High and Thohoyandou Technical School hanged themselves.

MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya has extended her condolences to the bereaved families.

“Our deepest condolences to the families of our children who have passed on. No-one expected this. We plead with families and parents to get closer to our children and pupils and to give them emotional support when they face this type of situation,” she said.

Parents and guardians are urged to rally behind their children in a supportive environment that promotes mental health and wellbeing.
Limpopo education department

“No words can adequately express the pain and grief that comes with losing a child. May you find strength and comfort in the memories you shared with your loved ones. Our hearts go out to the families, friends, and loved ones of these young individuals.”

Lerule-Ramakhanya said the department's psychosocial support team will visit the families to offer support.

The department urged pupils, teachers and staff at the affected schools to seek support during this difficult time.

“Counselling services are available to help process emotions. Parents and guardians are urged to rally behind their children in a supportive environment that promotes mental health and wellbeing,” it said.

Pupils struggling with suicidal thoughts must reach out to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group helpline on 0800-567-567 or the department's counselling services.”

TimesLIVE

OPINION | Gauteng leads the way in promoting inclusive education

The Gauteng provincial government has been at the forefront of promoting inclusive education and building a quality public education system that ...
Opinion
2 days ago

'They want to defend privileged white schools': Blade Nzimande on DA’s push against Bela Act implementation

The SACP is urging its tripartite partner, the ANC, to implement the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act without any changes.
News
1 day ago

Hit on KZN acting principal 'linked to alleged battle for position'

Busani Khomo, 57, was on his way from school when he was allegedly shot by two young men who fled on foot.
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

December SMAG Cover shoot with Lordkez
12-million litres of water lost daily to illegal use - Joburg Water