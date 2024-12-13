Residents shut out of public pools

The lack of access to swimming pools has had dire effects on swimmers in Lenasia.
Mukthar All, chairperson of Lenasia Aquatic Sports Academy, which has been in existence for decades, said they had invested R500,000 to heat the Extension 5 pool when it was still working. Now the academy pays R4,500 a month to use a private pool.
“My swimmers have not been swimming in that pool for almost two years. In the span of two years I went from having 60 swimmers to 15 swimmers because we had to start renting a private facility and they could not afford it. At this point I cannot even pay my coaches,” he said.
Sumaya Patel, 66, a resident in Lenasia Extension 2, said her grandson, an avid swimmer, used to use their local pool daily after school but now he has stopped swimming completely.
At least 15 of Johannesburg's 58 public swimming pools have remained closed because of maintenance, vandalism and faults.
As the heatwave has hit Gauteng and the festive season getting into full swing, Sowetan visited eight of the dormant swimming pools this week and found them to be either locked, vandalised or occupied by homeless people.
In August, the city announced that it would open 29 swimming pools from September 1, but when Sowetan visited Orlando East swimming pool in Soweto, Extension 2 in Lenasia and Extension 4 in Eldorado Park they remained closed despite being on the list.
The city claimed to have invested R2.8m for maintenance of the swimming pools in Extensions 5 and 10 in Lenasia. However, Extension 5 was not operational due to contractual issues between the city and the contractor.
According to metro spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane, the Extension 2 swimming pool was closed due to electrical and switch gear problems. He said after these were fixed more problems resurfaced.
“Lenasia Ext 5 swimming pool was placed under planned maintenance during 2023/2024 financial year. The appointed contractor worked on the project and subsequently submitted a termination letter before completing their scope of works in July 2024.”
He said the city was looking at appointing another contractor to finish the work.
“He basically lived in the water and the closure of our pool has discouraged him a lot,” she said.
Jabulani swimming pool in Soweto was established in 2020 and residents said that it was never opened to the public and the gates have since been locked.
Meanwhile, the Orlando swimming pool has been closed for three years and residents have not been told when it will be fixed or why it’s closed. The pool had dirty rainwater and pieces of wood in it.
Ennerdale swimming pool looked abandoned with broken walls and no fence. Its changing rooms had the roof stripped off.
Modingoane did not comment on the status of these pools and what plans they have for them. He sent Sowetan a press release issued in August which talked about the pools the city intended opening in September.
