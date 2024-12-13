Police arrest four suspects for fatally assaulting Nigerian national

Efforts by police to investigate the murder of a Nigerian national in Midrand have led to the arrest of four suspects, with the last two traced on Wednesday.
The four suspects are accused of assaulting Chukwunta Friday Julius, 37, at Midrand's Protea Estate residential complex last weekend.
Julius succumbed to his injuries at Tembisa Hospital on Wednesday morning, said police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.
"On Wednesday morning Midrand police arrested the first two suspects."
Masondo said another two suspects were also arrested. The four male suspects are aged 20, 24, 27 and 28, he said.
"The four suspects are in police custody and are expected to make their first appearance before the Alexandra magistrate's court on a charge of murder on Friday."
The Nigerian Union South Africa (Nusa) will attend the court appearance on Friday to ensure justice is served.
Nusa submitted a detailed report to Nigerian ambassador Alexander Temitope while a consular officer was appointed to join their legal team led by Nusa president-general advocate Smart Nwobi.
Nusa's national publicity secretary Akindele Olunloyo said: "We want to ensure our presence is known and the importance of this matter is emphasised. We will continue to keep our community updated with further developments as they arise."
